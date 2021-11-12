NFA Secures Land For Project

The land in Rabaul, East New Britain Province is secured for a fisheries hub where NFA in partnership with the East New Britain Provincial Association have started work on.

In terms of the project’s background, the land was sold to the highest bidder for K12 million and ENBPA paid K2 million of that amount, K5 million was from the Public Investment Program funded through Department of National Planning from a submission by NFA.

The NFA paid the remaining K5million in a small on Thursday, 11th of November, however, full work will not start until land titles in liquidation are in order, and O’Brian Lawyers representative was present to receive the cheque.

NFA Managing Director, John Kasu said this is one of the infrastructural projects that NFA is embarking on across the country, which is in line with their 10-year strategic plan.

“This Rabaul Tuna Terminal is basically one of those important projects that we are embarking on and apart from that we have projects in Lae, we have the Voco Point and Wagang. Recently we have this PMIZ that has been brought back to NFA to implement,” he said.

Mr Kasu said Rabaul is an important trans-shipment port and there are four right across the country from Rabaul, Lae, Madang and Wewak. Adding that Rabaul has activities, that NFA is getting on board to strengthen and develop those areas and its infrastructures.

“The Tuna Terminal is about developing our facility where all these activities that are taking place off-shore and transshipment. Some these activities can be brought on shore, and that piece of land provides a wharf where vessels can come in and to carry out transshipment provisioning.”

NFA will continue to work with the ENBPA starting with putting together an MoU in terms of what is needed for development on the purchased land going forward.

Meantime, ENB Deputy Provincial Administrator, Nicholas Larme, when receiving the cheques said: “This one has taken a long time for us to find traction going forward. Ownership of land is important for project development, and is the counterpart of the equity that provinces will have in relation to moving this project forward.”