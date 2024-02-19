NFA commended for training

NFA was acknowledged after facilitating the Training of Trainers (TOT) program in ‘Know About Business in Fisheries’ (KABF). This was rolled out for the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) teachers in the New Guinea Islands region this month.

The two-week program concluded on Friday, February 16th, and was implemented through a tripartite partnership between the NFA, the National Department of Education (NDoE), and the Small to Medium Enterprises (SME) Corporation.

Speaking at the program's closing was SME Special Project Advisor and a facilitator from the SME Corporation (SMEC), Edward Kepa, who commended the NFA for this training as it will have a big impact on youths in the country.

“This tripartite partnership program is captured under the national government’s 4th Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP). We signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2022 and as a result, a recommendation was made for this TOT for agriculture and business studies teachers to deliver the National Certificate One and Two in schools,” Kepa stated.

He said such programs are vital to help the government in addressing issues of unemployment in the country.

Kepa repeated that only a few students end up in the formal employment sector while most end up in the village.

“So, this is where this program comes in, where students graduate with their national certificates and go out and can start their own business, and then contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.”

Speaking on behalf of the NFA was Main Gawasa from the National Fisheries College, who outlined that the training is in line with Vision 2050.

“The government (in the Vision 2050) has pillars for departments to address such as human resource development, education and fisheries. This idea to offload the fisheries training to schools began in 2011 after the first MoU was signed between the NFA and the Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) sector of the Education Department,” he said.

He further explained that the MoU was renewed for the third time in 2022 to include SMEs and the NFA is committed to ensuring knowledge and skills are imparted to the younger generation so that they can move the fisheries resources to another level.

ENB TVET Inspector, Fatima Parapi, said: “For the teachers, you have to complete the business plan and the action plan before you go back, and these documents will be given back to the authorities for monitoring and implementation. As an inspector, I will also be part of this assessment.”

Representing the participating teachers was Ms Latoya Biang, who applauded the KABF program and the facilitating government agencies.

“Our challenge is to put what we’ve learnt into practice, as it’s not enough to absorb information. We must actively apply it in our classrooms and training sessions to make a real difference in the lives of our students,” she said.

The two-week training was attended by 24 participants from host East New Britain Province, New Ireland and West New Britain.

ENB had 14 participants from seven TVET institutions, four teachers from two schools in West New Britain and six from three institutions in New Ireland Province. They were presented with their certificates on Friday, February 16th.