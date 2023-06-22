NFA clarifies position in tuna supply issues

The NFA aims to clarify the facts behind its position and the division of responsibilities between fishing vessel companies, processing companies, and government regulatory bodies.

Contrary to claims of limited access to fish stocks causing the closures, the NFA asserts that the tuna stock status in the Papua New Guinea exclusive economic zone fishing grounds remains healthy. Currently, Papua New Guinea contributes 17% of the total tuna catch within the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) waters, amounting to approximately 453,057 metric tonnes of tuna. This represents 50% of PNG's average annual contribution to the total Pacific Island Countries' (PNA) catch of 906,114 metric tonnes.

The supply chain issues faced by processing companies, which have led to reported "tuna supply issues," primarily stem from problems in the arrangements between fishing vessel companies and processing companies, rather than a lack of fish stocks in the waters. The PNG government is aware of these challenges and has consistently implemented policies to enhance industry operations.

Key policies implemented by the PNG government include the Vessel Day Scheme (VDS), established by the Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA). The VDS sets annual limits on fishing vessel days within the signatories' Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ). The original daily rate for PNG-based fishing vessels was set at US$10,500 (K36,960) in 2018. However, following recent consultations, the policy was revised to reduce the rate to US$6,500 (K22,880) for PNG-based vessels and US$7,500 (K26,400) for international vessels based in PNG. This reduction aims to maintain regional competition and incentivize fishing vessels to return to PNG waters.

Another policy, the Rebate Scheme, was introduced to encourage onshore processing of tuna caught in PNG waters. Originally, a rebate rate of US$400 per metric tonne (mt) of tuna processed onshore was implemented. However, based on recommendations, the rebate amount was reduced to US$308/mt in 2021. Since 2018, the government has paid a total rebate of K1.94 billion to associated fishing companies through the NFA.

NFA stated that is important to note that the fishing vessel companies and the processing plants are separate entities with distinct financial and operating models. The supply contracts are between these companies, and the government does not have visibility into these agreements. The responsibility for ensuring consistency and supply arrangements lies with the fishing vessel companies and processing plants, rather than the NFA.

The NFA stated it is taking reformative actions and drafting policy interventions to address the challenges faced by the industry. These measures include making supply contract visibility a requirement for licensing conditions to provide the government with oversight of consistent tuna supply to onshore processors.

The government will also consider investing in the fisheries commercial space to support the industry's growth and protect employment and socioeconomic benefits for the people of Papua New Guinea.