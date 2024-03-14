NEWMONT GOLD PARTNER TO PNG HUNTERS

Newmont’s ‘Gold Partner’ sponsorship of the Hunters is the first for the company in PNG following the successful acquisition of Newcrest Mining in November last year, reflecting its strong commitment to safety, health, wellness, sustainability and respectful behaviours.

Newmont commends every player for their hard-earned selection in the strong 30-man squad and congratulates Paul Aiton on his appointment as the head coach for this season.

Aiton, in his role as the assistant coach in the 2023 season visited Newmont’s Lihir gold operation with the Hunters in May last year to deliver a school clinic to young rugby league enthusiasts, meet the Lihir Rugby League executive team and Nimamar Local Government representatives, connect with fans in the workforce and learn about the bustling gold operation.

“Newmont recognises PNG’s love for faith, family and footy and appreciates coming on board as a sponsor to support the Hunters.

“Sport is a game changer, especially when we participate and support it meaningfully to promote healthy lifestyles and sustainable development,” said Bryson.

“We also congratulate the Hunters for their impressive 36-22 win over the visiting Wynnum Manly Seagulls in Port Moresby on March 9th and look forward to another exciting home game on March 23rd when the Hunters take on the Sunshine Coast Falcons.”

Furthermore, the company’s sponsorship supports the PNG Government’s priority to strengthen sport as part of integral human development and build sustainable communities and cities