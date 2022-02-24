Newcrest Reaffirms Commitment

During that time, he reaffirmed the company’s deep commitment to Papua New Guinea through its operations.

“Newcrest is pleased that it has been able to continue to make a significant contribution to the PNG economy throughout the challenges of the global pandemic. To date, we have had no material disruptions to production, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the PNG Government for its support throughout a very challenging time,” said Biswas following his meeting with the Prime Minister.

“I would also like to thank our employees, contractors and business partners for their resilience and flexibility, with extended rosters and time away from their families to support our Lihir operations.”

Newcrest employs approximately 4,500 people at its Lihir operations, with about 90 percent of those being from Papua New Guinea.

Newcrest’s investment in PNG continued despite the challenges presented by COVID-19. In the last financial year, K180 million was added to operational costs to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on our Lihir operations and employees.

Newcrest established its Community Support Fund in April 2020, to support the Government and communities’ preparedness and response to COVID-19 across the jurisdictions they work in.

Since the Fund’s inception, 22 projects in PNG have been approved to the value of over K17 million. These projects have been implemented primarily in response to the priorities of the communities Newcrest works in, focusing on delivery of health care supplies and equipment.

“We have worked provincially in partnership with the New Ireland, East New Britain, Morobe and National Capital District Provincial Health authorities, and nationally in partnership with donors such as UNICEF,” stated Biswas.

“Most recently, we have turned our attention to supporting the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine in New Ireland. Our implementation partner, Australian Doctors International, are working very closely with the Provincial Health Authority to overcome vaccine hesitancy and give the people of New Ireland the opportunity to understand the benefits of getting vaccinated.”

Biswas thanked the Prime Minister for his ongoing support for Lihir and commitment to progressing the discussions on the permitting of the Wafi-Golpu project.

“Newcrest looks forward to a long partnership with Papua New Guinea, which will deliver benefits to both the people and the Government of this country for many years to come.”

(Prime Minister James Marape with Newcrest Mining chief executive officer, Sandeep Biswas, in Port Moresby this week)