Newcrest participates in expo

Newcrest Mining, Australia’s largest gold producer, was among several companies that participated in the recent 2023 Australia Day Twilight Fair Expo in the nation’s capital.

More than 400 guests and exhibitors gathered to celebrate and showcase the strong, modern and vibrant relationship between Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Newcrest, as one of the largest Australian corporate investors in PNG, was also proud to have supported the event as a sponsor.

“This was our (Newcrest) first time to participate in the Australia Day Twilight Fair Expo, and we were thrilled to showcase some of our contributions to PNG, especially in the sustainability space,” said Tim Bryson, Strategic Engagement Manager.

“We also had the opportunity to tell partners, potential investors and other organisations about how unique, diverse, and inclusive Newcrest is in PNG and globally,” he added.

The company shared basic information about Lihir and Wafi Golpu projects, the Newcrest Sustainability Fund and Lihir’s Young Talent Program. It also shared facts on its partnership with the Port Moresby Nature Park to save endangered tree kangaroos and with stakeholders in New Ireland to train health workers.

Advisor – Administration and Finance, Annie David, 29, from Central Province, was a Newcrest exhibitor at the event. She appreciated the event, describing it as a “fun and learning opportunity”.

“It was good to see stakeholders coming together, despite the heavy downpour hours before the event, to enjoy a chilled twilight with fun games and nicely cooked food,” she said.

“The experience is memorable; I had the opportunity to learn new things and to see, for the first time, a live performance by an indigenous Australian playing Australia’s famous wind instrument - the didgeridoo.”

Newcrest Country (PNG) Manager, Stanley Komunt, thanked the Australian High Commission for organising the expo, highlighting that it was a great start to another year of meaningful partnerships.

“We appreciate everyone who visited the Newcrest stall and interacted with our team. And we look forward to working closely with existing and new partners within government, private sector and civil society this year, to build a stronger and sustainable future for PNG.”