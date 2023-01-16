Newcrest Lihir dominates industry awards

Lihir won three of six industry awards from the chamber, recognising its outstanding performance and contributions to Papua New Guinea.

The ‘Outstanding Health and Safety Initiative 2022’ Award recognised Lihir’s successful initiative called the Readi Fatigue Monitoring System. It monitors and predicts fatigue levels of bus drivers and passengers through devices worn like wristbands.

The devices track sleep quantity and quality, which enables supervisors at the start of every shift to identify drivers and operators who are at risk of high fatigue levels. This proactive measure encourages drivers and operators to improve sleep habits and get more rest.

This has reduced the proportion of operators at high risk of fatigue events from 23 percent to 6 percent.

The ‘Outstanding Training Champion 2022’ Award recognised Lihir’s integrated approach towards the learning and development of both current and potential employees.

Lihir has also gone the extra mile in rolling out programs under its School to Mine Program to help:

Local Lihirian teachers and Papua New Guineans teaching in Lihir upgrade their teaching skills and certifications;

Year eight and ten Lihirian school leavers improve their grades through Flexible and Distance Learning;

The top five primary school students (Lihirians) every year attend the Lihir International School under Newcrest’s scholarship; and

Year 11 and 12 students at the Lihir Secondary School receive coaching, access information regarding tertiary institutions, career guidance and motivation for excellence.

The ‘Community Humanitarian Initiative 2022’ Award recognised Newcrest’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, through the establishment of the Community Support Fund.

Newcrest worked closely with host communities, identifying and funding programs and initiatives under its Community Support Fund, that helped prepared them to respond to the pandemic.

From April 2020 to June 2022 across PNG, 22 programs and initiatives received funding from Newcrest’s Community Support Fund.

“We are grateful for the awards, recognising the work our people at Lihir do, mostly Papua New Guineans. These well-deserved awards are for them. Congratulations Team Lihir,” said Johan Labuschagne, General Manager – Lihir operation.

He said the awards reflect Newcrest’s strong commitment to supporting the PNG Government’s priority to improve health and wellbeing, empower people and develop strong and resilient communities.

“This is a vote of confidence by the industry in our activities and our partnerships with PNG. We thank the Chamber for recognising our commitment, and we congratulate other finalists,” said Labuschagne.