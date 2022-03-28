Newcrest CEO Visits New Ireland

Biswas was in town to meet New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan, enroute to visiting the Newcrest Mining Operations on Lihir Island.

He was greeted at the airport by the Moxokore Clan of Lamusmus, having previously been inducted into the clan in 2015.

Biswas and the clan maimai (chief), Joe Lumaris, presented each other with mies – the traditional shell money from New Ireland Province. The exchange signified and strengthened the cultural ties between the Marauli (Moxokore) Clan and Biswas.

As a leader of the Marauli (Moxokore) clan, Biswas also presented two mies to female employees, Ruth Waram, manager external relations and communications, and Megan Kinowin, specialist government liaison.

Maimai Lumaris said New Ireland is a matrilineal society where women are the leaders and are important in decision making, adding that by presenting the mies, Biswas as a clan leader was inviting not only Waram and Kinowin into the clan but also, female employees of Newcrest to engage with the women of the clan.

Biswas welcomed the opportunity to meet with Sir Julius, Provincial Administrator, Lamilla Pawut, and senior executives of the New Ireland Provincial Government.

He commended the flexibility and resilience of Newcrest Mining’s New Ireland employees and business partners, who rose to the challenge to ensure the mine had no material disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Newcrest is committed to PNG and to New Ireland, and we look forward to continuing the good working relationship,” Biswas said.

Measures taken by the company in 2021 to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on operations, and to keep the workforce and Lihir communities safe, had cost K180 million.

Biswas also reaffirmed Newcrest Mining’s enduring commitment to Papua New Guinea, both nationally and provincially. In addition to the K1.65 billion contribution to PNG’s economy in FY 2021, the company was proud to have provided over K100 million in support to a range of health, education and conservation programs.

Following the meeting, Sir Julius provided a tour of the new provincial assembly building and the new sports stadium in Kavieng.

After a lunch hosted by Sir Julius, Biswas travelled to Lihir to meet with the mine workforce and local communities.