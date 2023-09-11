New Westpac ATM commissioned in Port Moresby

A new ATM was commissioned at the Central Government Office (CGO) in Port Moresby on Friday, September 8th.

The CGO, frequented by hundreds daily, has been carefully chosen as a site for this ATM facility. The bank collaborated with the Ministry of Public Service to install this facility.

Westpac PNG chief executive officer Brett Hooker said this initiative builds on Westpac’s strategy to offer customers more ways to do their banking.

“This ATM represents more than just a technological advancement. It signifies Westpac’s dedication to providing accessible and convenient banking solutions to the people. We are excited about the potential it holds for our customers and our community as a whole.

“The commissioning of the new ATM signifies our commitment to work closely with stakeholders and extend our commitment to communities to develop financial solutions that cater to the needs of our people.”

(The First Secretary to the Minister for Public Service, Kurar Kalai, was the first Westpac customer to do a withdraw from the new facility)