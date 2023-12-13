New transport firm to back resource sector

The signing was held on the margins of the 17th PNG Resources and Energy Investment Conference in Sydney on Tuesday, December 12th.

Steamships Limited’s Managing Director, Rupert Bray, and Isikeli Taureka, Chief Executive Officer of Laba Holdings, executed the MoU that will lead to the creation of a new joint-venture company, Hebamo Transport. Hebamo Transport will focus specifically on logistical support to the resource industry.

By combining Laba’s local presence at the PNG LNG plant site with EastWest Transport’s extensive experience in land logistics services, the joint venture establishes a Papua New Guinean majority-owned specialist in LNG logistical support.

Hebamo Transport seeks to provide unparalleled logistics services tailored to the needs of the energy and mining sectors, specifically catering for the requirements of the PNG LNG project.

“This collaboration reflects both companies’ deep commitment to not only foster economic growth but also to ensure that the benefits of resource extraction are rightfully filtered back to the landowners,” said Steamships’ Bray.

“At Steamships, we are proud to be the partner of choice in this venture, standing as a testament to our ongoing efforts to create impactful and inclusive business models that positively impact communities and drive meaningful progress.”

Both companies look forward to working closely together to finalise the incorporation of the joint venture and are excited about the positive impact this collaboration will have on the local Papa Lealea economy and the broader Papua New Guinean community.