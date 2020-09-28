New services to Tufi airport

These new flights will connect Tufi with both Port Moresby and Popondetta.

The new service links the surrounding communities of Tufi to the capital of Northern – Popondetta – and Port Moresby, aiding the movement of public servants and bringing in much needed necessities in terms of health, education and infrastructure materials to drive the government’s agenda on delivery of services to the wider rural community.

The addition of Tufi to the network will also see Link PNG services to Popondetta increase from seven to nine services weekly, with twice daily services operating on Fridays and Mondays. The Friday afternoon and Monday morning Popondetta services include a short stopover at Tufi.

“Link PNG notes that Tufi is home to the renowned Tufi Resort which is famous worldwide for its diving and stunning scenery,” stated the Air Niugini subsidiary.

“Link PNG takes the opportunity to thank Tufi Resort for many years of maintaining and even upgrading the Tufi airport, which has now allowed Link PNG to add services to another location within PNG.

“Link PNG as well as its parent company, Air Niugini, also appreciate the efforts of the Oro Provincial Government, the Local Level Government (LLG), Governor and local MP for their assistance and encouragement in getting this air service up and running.”