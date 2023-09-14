New Porgera Ltd gets environment permit

The Permit known as WE-L3 (923) EP-L3 (923) was previously held by the former operator BNL as WE- L3 (91) and WD- L3 (121).

The transfer of the permit was officiated by the Prime Minister James Marape and the Minister for Environment & Conservation Simo Kilepa, signifying the importance of benefit sharing, compensation covering environmental damages affected communities, and a step closer to the reopening of the mine.

The Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA) acting managing director, Jude Tukuliya said when BNL summitted its notice of the transfer of the permit in June this year, technically these permits were effectively cancelled.

“However, CEPA as the mandated government agency, diligently assessed and vetted the notice of transfer to ensure that all requirements under the Environmental Act 2000 and other enabling laws were adequately fulfilled before the transfer of the permit,” he said.

Tukuliya said the permit is the important management tool the NPL will utilize, rely upon and will seek guidance to meet statutory environmental obligations to better manage the environment.

“I appeal to the NPL not to entirely rely upon these Permit but comply with other policies, guidelines, the environmental monitoring and managemental plan, environmental management practices and mining methods available to better monitor and manage the biophysical environment and the river system,” he said.

The Minister for Environment & Conservation Simon Kilepa said the transfer of the permit significance the government’s commitment for the past three years under the leadership of Prime Minister James Marape to reopen the mine.

“The Prime Minister have made decisions on policy matter matters regarding the closure and reopening of the mine in terms of benefit sharing and compensation covering environmental damages to affected landowners and communities,” he said

Kilepa said the NPL will be required by law to attend to a number of regulatory and policy concerns.

“One main issue is the 1995 Ministerial Determination for Conservation for environment damages caused by discharge of mine wastes including tailings and sediments into the riverine system,” he said

He said the sentiments and concerns of many affected communities down the river system affected by mine waste will be looked into by the State Team to map a way forward to address these legacy issues.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister James Marape reaffirmed that the transfer of the permit signifies a step forward to reopen the mine under new benefit sharing arrangements.