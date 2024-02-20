New Policy Directions for SEZs

Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru announced this on Monday 19 February. He said the Marape-Rosso Government enacted the Special Economic Zone Authority Legislation in 2019 without the policy.

“Since my appointment as the Minister responsible for Special Economic zones, one of my KPIs is to ensure that the new SEZ Policy of Papua New Guinea is completed and launched this year. Among the key policies will be a policy on local ownership of investors or locators of Special Economic Zones,” Minister Maru said.

He says Papua New Guineans will be given priority to invest in the SEZs and either be majority-owned or be substantial shareholders of any investments in SEZ development in the country.

“This is so that they benefit from the incentives provided by the Government and the wealth of this nation is shared among our citizens, not only the institutional shareholders like Nasfund but also the landowner companies, SMEs, and ordinary mothers and fathers in the villages,” Minister Maru said.

As part of this undertaking, the Government is keen for investors to partner with the Government through the Ministry of International Trade and Investment to set up Joint Venture (JV) companies that are publicly owned by citizens and investors both local and international.

“We understand that Paga Hill Estate already has investors locked in for the Radisson Blu Hotel which will be 40 percent owned by Papua New Guinea investors. Apart from this, the Government has now directed Paga Hill Estate that all other investments in the Paga Hill SEZ, including the new shopping mall, private hospitals, and other business ventures must be majority-owned by Papua New Guinean citizens,” said Minister Maru.

He stated: “I have now written to the Paga Hill Estate to advise them to immediately work with my Ministry to put together a public company that will be listed on the Port Moresby Stock Exchange and jointly owned by the institutional investors, landowner companies, and the ordinary people of Papua New Guinea through an initial public offering.

“This company will be used to raise funds for all the investments so that companies residing in Papua New Guinea and Papua New Guinean-owned companies including superfunds, landowner companies, and ordinary mothers and fathers from the villages will invest in the Paga Hill SEZ.”

Maru said discussions will be held with the Securities Commission of Papua New Guinea and the Port Moresby Stock Exchange to put together this company.

“The Paga Hill SEZ is a game changer for our country and we want it to be proudly owned by Papua New Guineans with them being the major shareholders.”

The government is also looking at similar companies to be created for other SEZs right across the country for Papua New Guineans to benefit from investment opportunities.