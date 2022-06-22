New pizza outlet in Goroka

ENZO’s has traditionally been a feature offering of Coral Sea Hotels however, as the business grows, changes are taking place to accommodate this growth.

“The wait is over for the people of Goroka, to get a taste of our renowned pizzas, pies, muffins, soft serve ice cream and great coffees,” said recently appointed country manager for ENZO’s Pizza, Sudeep Geethanandan.

“So here we are, welcoming you all to the newly opened Enzo’s Express Takeaway at Bird of Paradise Hotel, in the middle of the Goroka city on Corner of Elizabeth & McWilliam Road, operating Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

“We at ENZO’s are driven by a passion to bring our customers faster, fresher quality pizzas and other food items, which is enabled by our highly engaged and motivated staff who are always ready to wow our customers.”

ENZO’s Pizza is based in seven locations across PNG, with plans to further expand.

Visit www.coralseahotels.com or Facebook page “Birds of Paradise Hotel” for more information.