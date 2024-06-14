New opportunities for PNG citizens in Aust

The PEV was officially launched in PNG on Wednesday 12 June, and will enable up to 1,350 PNG citizens to migrate to Australia as permanent residents each year.

The PEV program will grow Australia's PNG diaspora community, deepen cultural connections, boost business and educational ties between Australia and PNG and support broader economic development in the region.

The PEV program works by randomly selecting successful applicants, who can then apply for the visa, providing an equitable, streamlined and transparent system.

Applicants must secure a formal ongoing job offer in Australia and meet health and character requirements, before being granted a visa.

The PEV responds directly to requests for greater regional mobility, delivering education, skills and economic and development dividends for the region, and linking us more closely together.

PNG nationals participating in the program will have access to a range of supports, including migrant settlement services, English language programs, public schools and healthcare, and financial supports to encourage participation in study and training.

Applications for the ballot can now be lodged online with the Australian Department of Home Affairs (https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au/visas/getting-a-visa/visa-listing/subclass-pacific-engagement-visa-192).

There is also an official Facebook page where you can ask questions (https://www.facebook.com/PacificEngagementVisa).