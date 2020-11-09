New November fuel prices

For this month, the Indicative Retail Prices for petrol will decrease while diesel and kerosene will increase on average, throughout PNG. The drop in retail price for petrol is attributed to the average decrease in its Singapore prices while the rise in prices for diesel and kerosene are a result of increases in their Singapore prices during the month of October 2020.

The domestic retail fuel prices for this month are inclusive of the Import Parity Prices, domestic sea and road freight rates for the fourth quarter of 2020, the 2020 wholesale and retail margins, excise duty and Goods and Services Tax.

According to the ICCC’s assessment and determinations, the retail fuel price for petrol will decrease while prices for diesel and kerosene will increase right across the country.

PORT MORESBY

Considering all the various cost components mentioned above, the maximum retail prices for fuel in Port Moresby are as follows:

Port Moresby Retail Prices (toea per litre) Petrol (tpl) Diesel (tpl) Kerosene (tpl) Retail Prices as of 8th November 2020 281.14 233.18 200.44 Retail Prices as of 8th October 2020 282.51 232.23 193.91 Price Variance (+/-) toea per litre -1.36 0.94 6.53

Retail prices in all other designated centres will change according to their approved in-country freight rates and their retail margins for 2020.

ALL CENTRES

For all centres, the maximum retail fuel prices for each petroleum product in the country will change on average as follows:

Petrol prices will decrease by 1.36 toea per litre;

Diesel prices will increase by 0.94 toea per litre; and

Kerosene prices will increase by 6.53 toea per litre.

As part of the ICCC’s enforcement and compliance of fuel prices, its investigation officers will conduct inspections at all service stations to ensure prices of petroleum products do not exceed the allowable maximum prices. The following ICCC officers will conduct compliance inspections in Lae, Mt Hagen, Kokopo and Port Moresby. Inspections in other provinces will be supported by ICCC contacts in those provinces. Please note:

Mr. Christopher Gabesoa, Mr. Seri Tau Vali, Mr. Dennis Jerry and Mr. Bill Boiu will conduct compliance inspections to all service stations in the National Capital District. They can be reached on telephone number 325 2144;

Ms. Pamela Ipambonj, Mr. Allen Monyomb and Mr. Timothy Ponau will conduct compliance inspections in Lae. They can be reached on telephone number 472 2859;

Mr. Bobby Tei, Mr. Roman Rosting and Mrs. Dorcas Baining Julai will conduct compliance inspections in Kokopo, Rabaul, Kerevat, Warangoi and Toma. They can be reached on telephone number 982 9711; and

Mr. Kevin Kondo and Mr. Jeffery Khar will conduct compliance inspections in Goroka, Kainantu, Kundiawa and Mt. Hagen. They can be reached on, following mobile numbers 7369 8251/ 7232 4861.

The prices set by the ICCC are the indicative maximum retail prices, for which retailers may choose to sell below the ICCC approved maximum price.

No fuel pump operator should charge above the Indicative Retail Price for this month’s price regardless of the number of decimal places. This is to ensure compliance with the Prices Regulation Act under which the maximum prices of refined petroleum products are set.

Retailers who are displaying prices to 1 decimal place are urged by the ICCC to round the prices down to ensure prices are within the allowable indicative retail prices. The ICCC inspectors will continue to conduct spot checks after 8th November 2020 to ensure ongoing compliance by fuel operators.

Consumers are advised to report any instances of overcharging by retailers through the ICCC’s Consumer Protection Division on 325 2144, on toll free number: 180 3333 or by contacting the regional offices closest to you on the numbers provided above.