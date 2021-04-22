New nasfund booth for SPICT

The company recently opened its new Nasfund and ncsl internet booth in Lae.

Nasfund’s Momase regional team leader, Geita Goasa, applauded the firm, saying instead of visiting the branches for service, staff can print out their Nasfund and ncsl account personal details, balance or transaction summary without leaving the office.

“This is going to be a one-stop service,” she stated.

“The actively contributing employee base here at SPICT is around two to three hundred heads.”

She said the setup is not compulsory. It is up to the employers.

So far, six of the biggest employers within Morobe Province have joined the project. They are:

Trukai Industries

International Food Corporation

Mapai Transport Ltd

Mainland Holdings

Hornibrook NGI

South Pacific International Container Terminal

“We aim to bring in other bigger employers, especially those with more than 100 employee base,” added Goasa.

(Nasfund’s Momase regional team leader, Geita Goasa, and SPICT human resource manager, Mary Tarabu, in front of the new booth)