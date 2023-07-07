New member of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance

Comprising of seven hotels located in five central destinations across Papua New Guinea, along with two partner hotels, Coral Sea Hotels is the largest hotel group in the region, boasting over 800 rooms across its portfolio.

As a member of the Alliance, Coral Sea Hotels reconfirms its commitment to creating a sustainable and net positive business.

It is a participant of the climate initiative CO2 neutral websites, meaning that the carbon emissions from both the website and the users of the website have been neutralised by the building of new renewable energy sources, various CO2 reducing projects and by the purchase of certified CO1 offsets.

In addition, Coral Sea Hotels has made a positive impact, introducing several sustainable practices such as resolving to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and tracking the businesses scope one and two emissions, as well as mapping value chain emissions and taking steps to reduce single-use plastics in its hotels through the introduction of a water bottling programme, bamboo utilities and soap dispensers.

Peter Laigaard Jensen, Senior Vice President and Group General Manager at Coral Sea Hotels & Hospitality, said: “We are pleased to be a member of the Alliance. Our responsibility to implementing sustainable practices within our hotels and various businesses has gradually been rolled out nationally, and we look forward to leveraging the expertise of our member counterparts to achieve a Net Positive Hospitality business.”

Glenn Mandziuk, Chief Executive Officer of Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, said: “I am proud to welcome Coral Sea Hotels as a member of the Alliance. Their efforts on creating a sustainable framework for the business is impressive and I look forward to working with the team to help us deliver our Pathway to Net Positive Hospitality programme over the coming years.”

The Alliance, which has over 40 donor and affiliate members to date and a reach of 7 million rooms, brings together engaged hospitality companies and the wider hospitality value chain, along with strategic partners, to address key challenges affecting the planet, people and places around the world.

They work to accelerate the path to Net Positive Hospitality through strategic industry leadership, collaborative action, harmonisation of metrics and regenerative solutions, harnessing the power of the four pillars of people, planet, place, and prosperity combined with the industry’s transformative power, innovation, and resources.