New Irelander Wins Newcrest Award

Marianu, a permanent contractor with the Orebody Knowledge section of Newcrest Lihir mining department, was nominated for his outstanding performance and leadership during a soil sampling activity in 2020.

Marianu led a team of 12 casual workers, two Anitua security guards and a police officer to collect soil samples in harsh environmental conditions.

Marianu demonstrated safety leadership by ensuring his team utilised simple safety tools daily such as Newcrest’s Operator Critical Control Checklist, Blood Alcohol Concentration procedure, and the Fatigue Observation Record before doing their tasks.

“For me, high performance starts with little things such as using safety tools. My mantra at work has always been ‘safety over production’ to achieve both daily,” he stated.

In celebrating Marianu’s achievement, his colleagues described him as a ‘true and natural high performer’ because of his positive attitude towards every situation and his ability to maintain a respectful approach while working with a diverse field team.

Marianu started his journey with Newcrest Lihir operation in 2017 as a casual worker in exploration before assuming his current role in 2018.

“I am grateful and honoured to work at Lihir operation. I am also thankful for the continued guidance and support from supervisors and geologists in my team. I believe I still have more to learn and will continue to do my best to support the team and the business,” Marianu said.

General manager – Lihir operation, Johan Labuschagne, congratulated Marianu for his achievement, highlighting that the company is committed to empowering employees and business partners to lead in their roles.

“Our employees and business partners are key to delivering best results. It is our aspiration as a business that our employees build long-term fulfilling careers with Newcrest,” he said.