New Ireland Remits GST

About K1,221,234.90 was withheld by the Provincial Government from service providers and companies this year as GST.

This comes after the New Ireland Provincial Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Internal Revenue Commission in 2018, following a Provincial Executive Council decision to increase revenue internally as we move towards financial Autonomy.

New Ireland CEO for Finance, Richard Andia said the Provincial Government has fully complied with the MoU and implemented the IRC’s section 65A GST Withholding Notice at the beginning of the year when accounts opened.

“NIPG withheld all 10 percent GST payments from all our service providers as the section 65A Notice was a legal document and enforceable through our procurement and payment process. From the date of opening our accounts in May to October 2021 we withheld K1,221,234.90 from our service providers or companies and would like to remit it to IRC,” said Mr Andia.

With the current agreement with IRC on sharing of the GST on the ratio of 60 percent to NIPG and 40 percent to IRC, NIPG will receive back K673,907.33 from IRC as GST Revenue.