New Generators for Kerema and Maprik

Being the provincial capital, Kerema has suffered from prolonged outages due to its power station breaking down.

PNG Power recognized the need for reliable power supply for local businesses, schools, hospitals, and residents, especially with the pending development of the Papua LNG Project.

The generator has already been installed in Kerema and the PNG Power technical team will commission it in December. This generator will provide power until the start of the construction of a DFAT-supported solar project in 2024.

Similarly Maprik is experiencing rapid growth and is becoming an economic hub of Central Sepik, with many investors, financial institutions, and business houses setting up offices in the township.

To ensure effective electricity delivery, PNG Power purchased a containerized CAT generator, with civil and associated works already underway for commissioning in the first week of December. Maprik has also been earmarked for a solar hybrid model and construction for this will start later in 2024.

PNG Power will be implementing similar plans in other smaller townships in the country in the coming year to ensure electricity generation and distribution is improved in a cost-effective manner for the people of Papua New Guinea.