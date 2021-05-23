New brewery chairman

He was elected by a majority vote at the 21 April board of directors meeting held in Port Moresby.

Joyce joined the company as marketing manager in 1995 and was later promoted to managing director in 2007, a position he held right up until his retirement in September 2019. Subsequent to his retirement, he was nominated onto the board as a director; a position he has held until his elevation to chairman.

He succeeds the late Sir Joseph Tauvasa, who passed away in January this year.

“I look forward to working with the Heineken directors and our local directors to provide the winning combination of international best practices in the brewing industry, combined with local knowledge of the market and environment in PNG,” said Joyce about his appointment.

“As Chairman, I will continue to uphold SPB’s values; passion for quality, enjoyment of life and respect for people and the planet.

“It is indeed a disappointment that COVID-19 has been used as a reason to place liquor bans on licit alcohol whilst the production of illicit product remains rampant.

“Furthermore, it concerns me that the incidence of alcohol related violence continues unabated during the time of liquor bans, whilst the Government continues to lose more than one million kina per day because of lost excise collection.

“We trust that a degree of normalcy can be restored and maintained.”

Joyce is no stranger to the business community as he currently serves as the chairman for City Pharmacy Group, chairman for Mainland Holdings and chairman for Westpac Banking Corporation. He also contributes on many fronts and in various capacities to business peak bodies in PNG.