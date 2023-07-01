A new beginning for Kiunga Agro

The Kiunga Agro-Industrial Centre and Fly Vanilla Project was officially on Friday June 30th, after six years of establishment.

The K42.9 million project is expected to deliver generational economic development opportunities to the people of Western Province, especially those impacted by Ok Tedi Mining operations.

Member for North Fly, James Donald, was excited for his people and the benefits that can be received after Ok Tedi Mine closes.

“One thing that we wanted to tick of is to find something that will be quick, we have exactly 10 more years to go before the mine closes,” said Donald.

“Each of you the cash flow 80 percent is from Ok Tedi which involves everything power, water etc. and what do we do after the 10 years, do we wait for the big bang and then drop we are all dead. Let us help ourselves and prepare, which this project is the main drive.”

Chairman of Innovative Agro Industry, Ilan Weiss, shared that the internal rate of return 25 percent (PGK 18 M per annum from year 6 onwards).

“The project includes a nursery demonstration blocks, 14 Green houses at an area of 2 Hectares all equipped with precision fertigation for a total of approximately 17 thousand vines growing on site,” said

The project also includes controlled curing facility to process quality Vanilla and we’ll engage with locals some of which we have already engaged in Nomad, Strickland river, Kiunga-Tabubil Highway villages, lower Ok Tedi, Olsobip, Oksapmin areas in Sandaun,” informed Weiss.

Weiss added that all together the project at full capacity is expected to export within a few years over 20MT of cured vanilla beans annually and is completely run by 100kW Photo Voltaic system (solar power).

Minister for Agriculture, Aiye Tambua, who was present for the event acknowledged stakeholders from Ok Tedi Mining, Ok Tedi Development Foundation, Innovative Agro Industry, Fly River Provincial Government, West Agro Holdings and Fly vanilla for the initiative to keep agriculture alive.

He said that the focus of the government is agriculture.

The project is delivered under the Agribusiness pillar of the 2018-2021 Western Province Development Plan.