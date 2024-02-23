New Apprentices Sign Indenture Contract

These apprentices, comprising 14 males and 8 females, marked the initiation of their professional journey by signing Indenture Contracts with both OTML and the National Apprenticeship Trade Testing Board (NATTB).

The apprentices represent a diverse array of trades including auto electrical, carpentry, cabinet making, joinery, electrical, heavy equipment fitter, maintenance fitting and machining, metal fabrication & welding, plumbing, and refrigeration and air-conditioning. Over four years, they will engage in a rigorous training program encompassing practical work experience within the company and extension courses aimed at honing their skills.

Franz Hemetsberger, OTML's General Manager of Engineering, Infrastructure & Projects, emphasized the significance of making thoughtful choices and finding personal purpose throughout the apprenticeship journey. He underscored the importance of OTML's core values - integrity, accountability, and performance - as guiding principles for the apprentices as they embark on their professional development.

NATTB's Acting Director, Brian Clowes, stressed the importance of humility and a positive attitude during the apprenticeship period. He encouraged the apprentices to seize the opportunity to acquire practical skills diligently, as their apprenticeship serves as the foundation for their future careers.

The ceremony highlighted the legacy of excellence that OTML has fostered over the past 40 years, with 1,153 apprentices having undergone the company's Apprenticeship Training Program since its inception in 1989.