New appointment for Fincorp

The announcement reflects the company’s commitment to fostering a dynamic work environment and propelling organizational growth with a mission.

Sapias-Kalis brings with her knowledge and experience of the PNG and Australian market and fulfils the company’s mission of putting its people in the forefront of its brand growth and development.

She has served in senior roles within ANZ Bank, Kina Bank, and the Central Bank of Papua New Guinea.

Prior to her appointment, Saima worked as Group Manager of Human Capital at Kina Bank during its transformative period involving business growth and acquisition, integration, and organizational reform.

FinCorp Chief Executive Officer, Brett Tayler, shared that Saima is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion and her experience aligns with Fincorp’s commitment to developing and encouraging women into leadership roles.