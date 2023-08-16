NEC approves new Air Niugini fleet

State Enterprises Minister, William Duma and Air Niugini’s Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gary Seddon announced that after an exhaustive and detailed program, Air Niugini has chosen the Airbus A220-100 and A220-300 aircraft to replace the Fokker F70 and F100 regional jets.

Minister Duma refers to the new aircraft as the ‘People’s Balus’ and indicated that Air Niugini expects the arrival to commence in late 2024.

“This new aircraft is a game-changer for the people of Papua New Guinea. The Airbus A220 can deliver our domestic services and our international services, with greater carrying capacity, greater comfort, and greater operating efficiency. The A220 burns 27 percent less fuel than our current fleet, for the same sector,” said Duma.

Air Niugini will acquire 13 new aircraft in total (11 Airbus A220 narrow-body jets and 2 Boeing 787 wide-body jets), which have a total value of K2.55 billion. This effort will be financed through external export credit agencies (80%) and the national government’s own equity (20%).

Air Niugini’s Seddon says this purchase represents the single largest transaction in the 50-year history of Air Niugini.

“The airline has never bought a regional domestic jet in these numbers so it’s an exciting day and we look forward to receiving those aircraft in 2025.”

Seddon says interim fleet arrangements include two 727 next-generation aircraft and six Q-400s.

Meantime, in preparation for the arrival of the aircraft in the first quarter of 2025, Air Niugini will be training crew and recruiting more people to work with these heavily digital aircraft. Seddon says the airline will be changing its business processes and digitizing the entire organization.