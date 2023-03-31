NDB receives K40m for SMEs grant

Acting Minister Eoe said, “This is a fulfilment of our promise to our people and to ensuring that both our partner banks continue to lend to our people, enabling our SMEs to grow. We are happy to see the lives and aspirations of many Papua New Guinean businessman and woman have been positively impacted by this policy.”

Speaking also at the presentation, Minister Duma said the K40 million is the 2022 allocation for the continuation of the government’s MSME Grant Facility with NDB.

Duma congratulated the NDB for successfully disbursing the initial K80 million allocated in 2020 to more than 700 SMEs around the country. The minister added that the funding covered a widespread of industries, which included transport, agriculture, tourism, retail, and equipment, the food industry as well as consultancy and legal services.

He thanked the NDB Board and management for properly managing and disbursing the K80 million and is confident that NDB will do the same with the K40 million handed over today.

“NDB received the K80 million in late 2020 and started disbursing MEME loans at 4 per cent in November 2021 with overwhelming success.

“Papua New Guineans are either starting or growing their businesses and the lives of ordinary citizens are being touched and saved as a direct result of this,” added Duma.

Acting Minister Eoe further stated, “While I do know many of our SMEs, informal businesses and market mothers continue to face difficulties in having access to finance to supporting businesses or to increase the sales or to bank their sales at the end of the day, this program is helping.

Eoe says the expansion of this financial support program is necessary and thus training, mentoring and access to finance as one-stop program for PNG people to access and support their businesses is essential and will be incorporated into the program.