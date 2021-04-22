NDB chairman clarifies bank’s roles

National Development Bank Chairman Michael Yake Mell has clarified that BSP and NDB are different banks and therefore, operate differently from each other.

He said while BSP is withholding the K100 million from the national government as guarantee and loan out their own funds to customers, NDB is quite the opposite.

Mr Mell said NDB is rolling out its K80 million directly to the unreached MMSSMEs and MSMEs throughout Papua New Guinea.

He added that the K80 million was not meant for commercial loan customers but was specifically allocated to drive the unreached in the SMSE and SME sectors at an interest of 4 per cent.

Commercial customers borrowing more than K501,000 up to K1 million or more would continuously be charged an interest of 6.5 per cent and an expected equity of 30 per cent of the total loan.

MSMEs and SMEs borrowing between K5,000 and K500,000 are given 20 per cent are given 20 per cent participation equity.

“We are piloting the concept this year (2021) and if the expected outcome is not produced, the current MSME and SME program will be revived by the NDB and Department of Commerce and Industry.

“If the current roll out successfully delivers the government expectations, “to the unreached population of the country, the program will be strengthened to reach out to all corners of the country. This will be done for the benefit of all stakeholders,” Mell said.