NDB Branches out to Imbonggu

Chairman of NDB, Michael Yake Mel and his team visited Imbonggu District this week and inspected the newly set up banking facility at the district's headquarters in Walume.

Mr Mel commended the Imbonggu District Development Authority for the efforts and initiative taken in providing office space to accommodate for the operations and banking services for NDB staff.

He said this would enable the bank staff to provide efficient banking services to the people of Imbonggu and the province.

Mr Mel added that the National Development Bank in Imbonggu, Walume, is ready to open and a date will be made known for the official opening ceremony.

Member for Imbonggu, Pila Niningi accompanied Mr Mel to inspect the district and formalize things for the official opening.

Mr Niningi thanked NDB for having trust and confidence in his people and establishing an office to provide vital banking services.

The district recently also opened a new office for the Internal Revenue Commission in Walume for taxation services and IRC services.

The Imbonggu DDA is focusing on delivering priority services and projects to enable efficient and accessibility of services for its people.