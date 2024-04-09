NCSL visits Tabubil

NCSL Management representatives visited several companies which are playing a significant role as major contributors to NCSL, including Camp Administration, Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML), Milum, W&W. They also met with one of the SME women’s groups on March 27th and 28th.

Chief Officer Member Services at NCSL Maranuf Tataeng said the visit was aimed at:

1. Strengthen Relationships: By engaging directly with employers, NCSL seeks to foster stronger ties and mutual understanding. Understanding the needs of both employers and members is essential for tailoring effective financial products and services.

2. Tailor Products and Services: The visit allowed NCSL to gather insights and feedback, what can help to customize product and service offerings to align with the financial needs of the employees.

David Kaga, HR Officer at Camp Administration, highlighted the importance of promoting a savings culture among staff. According to Kaga, NCSL stands out as a financial service provider that not only offers competitive interest rates on savings but also maintains lower fees compared to commercial banks.

NCSL plans to extend similar visits to other employers throughout the year. By developing stronger connections and understanding, NCSL aims to empower its members and contribute to their financial well-being.