NCSL supporting PNG economy

In 2023, whilst institutions like the BSP Financial Group Limited, had their profits heavily impacted by the 45 percent Corporate Banking Tax which in turn affected Nambawan Super Limited; savings and loans societies like NCSL remained unaffected due to not being subjected to such tax announcing a net profit of K9.7 million for 2023.

A finding from the 2024 PNG 100 Chief Executive Officers Survey found foreign exchange availability to be the top impediment to doing business in Papua New Guinea. Once again, NCSL remained unaffected by this impediment. However, the company faced some challenges in 2023 with remittances like any other business in PNG with procuring equipment, or hire consultants abroad.

NCSL Chief Executive Officer Frans Kootte says NCSL will support the country’s economy by, “availing members credit at reasonable pricing,” emphasizing that NCSL is a “savings and loan society which invests primarily in loans to members with any access funds invested locally.”

“We are an institution which is only interested in supporting Papua New Guinean workers. We don’t have any assets or investments offshore.”