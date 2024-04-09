NCSL service on the go

This digital channel allows registered members to conveniently access their savings and loan accounts using their unique fingerprints, eliminating the need for paperwork, and reducing waiting times in the branches.

The key features of NCSLs Biometrics Identification system are:

1. Instant access: Members can scan their fingerprints to instantly view and manage their personal account details.

2. Transaction capabilities: Through BIS, the members can perform various transactions such as viewing savings & loans balances, apply for instant loans, make transfers, withdrawals and request e-statements.

NCSL's Digital Services & Call Centre Manager Gila Ebenosi, gladly introduced this service in Mt Hagen which will be rolled out in all NCSL branches as it ensures quicker access for members to their accounts, and further improves the members’ experience when they use NCSL’s financial services.

NCSL walk-in customers must make sure to register their fingerprints at any NCSL branch to enjoy these instant services.