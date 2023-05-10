NCSL pays K14.9m to members

This equates to K 14.9 million that will be allocated to the savings accounts of over 142,000 members.

During 2022 ncsl paid an interim interest of 1.2% to members’ savings, equating to K3 million. After statutory reserving of 20%, ncsl will be paying an additional 4.8 % or K 11.9 million in interest to members.

This is a total of 6% for the 2022 financial year equating to K 14.9 million in interest on savings for ncsl members.

Other highlights for 2022 were:

Total Assets increased by 9.1% to K 312.5 million;

Net Asset Value increased by 15.8% to K 38.5 million;

Revenue from core business increased by just over 6.6% to K 29.4 million;

Total Revenue increased by 8.5% to K 39.5 million;

Net Income increased by 16.4% to K 16.1 million (after expenses including interim Interest Payment to Members and Loan Provisioning);

Sound General Reserves increased by 20.3% to K 24.8 million;

Interim Interest Payments to Members increased by 9.6% to K3.0 million;

Total membership increased by 0.4% to 142,340 members after some internal data cleansing;

Members Savings increased by 8.2 % to K 267.9 million; and

Net Loan portfolio increased by 9.6% to K 139.4 million

NCSL’s final interest crediting rate of 6.0% is above the average crediting rate of 5.5% paid to members over the last 5 years and is consistent with the Society’s record of providing strong, positive returns on member funds.

With steadily increasing membership, ncsl is one of the largest Savings and Loans Societies in Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Region.

Chairman Ian Tarutia said although the first quarter of 2023 ended with unplanned disruptions to member services, NCSL is confident that the actions taken have resulted in the best possible outcome for members.

In March 2023, ncsl reported a threat to its MIS and took proactive steps to isolate the risk and safeguard member savings.

Some services at branches and the use of the Poro debit card have been temporarily disrupted.

“An extensive remediation exercise is currently underway.

“Members can be assured that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure this does not happen again. A dedicated call center has been established to ensure that our members are supported as we work towards a full resumption of services.”

Members are encouraged to contact us on 207 2000 for assistance.

