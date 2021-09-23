NCSL Increases Terminals

Pagini Clothing Ltd and CPL Group of Companies are the society’s top merchants having installed terminals in most of their branches followed by Nonko Ltd, Papindo and SVS.

NCSL recently installed 10 new terminals at two of Pagini Clothing Ltd’s second hand shops and 10 more installations at Pagini’s sister company in Lae, Nonko Ltd.

Pagini Clothing Ltd has a total of 18 NCSL terminals in all its eight shops in Port Moresby and 20 more to be installed in all other areas of Lae.

Chris Kopyoto, Managing Director of Pagini Clothing Ltd said the use of these terminals has greatly reduced the risk of theft, as shops do not have to carry cash in their premises.

He said that by holding onto cash attracts unwanted attention so it is vital to take advantage of this available technology.

Pagini Clothing is the biggest second hand clothes network in the country and operates 32 shops in 10 different towns and cities.

Mr Kopyoto plans to have NCSL terminals installed at their shops in Kainantu, Goroko, Banz, Wabag, Mt. Hagen, Madang, Kimbe and Kavieng, which are expected to open soon.

NCSL Manager eBanking Ms Vavine Iamo said terminals have increased in number and more food outlets and other businesses are showing interest.

Ms Iamo said it is hoped that more terminals can be installed to cater for the growing demand for this service and already SMEs have made requests to have terminals for ease of service for their business and customers.