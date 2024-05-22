NCSL hosts 9th AGM

The annual event is an opportunity for the Society to update its shareholders or contributing members on the financial performance, distribution of profits and operation and management of the organisation.

NCSL CEO, Frans Kootte shared the 2023 Financial Year results to the members and announced a net profit of K9.7 million for the 2023 financial year. He highlighted that every year about 70% of NCSL’s net profit flows back to the members who are NCSL’s shareholders. This year the return was 2.95% extra interest on each savings account.

“The successful remediation after the cyber-attack in March of 2023, came unfortunately with high costs and therefore affected our profit as we had to hire local and foreign specialists, and accountancy firms and had to invest in new security software and procuring hardware. Our gratitude goes out to our members for their continuing trust and support during 3 months without service,” Kootte said.

The CEO also gave updates on the implementation of a new core banking system, a project the society embarked on early this year. He highlighted the board’s decision to procure this new system which is expected to go live in quarter 4 this year.

He said, “The implementation of the new core banking system will further enhance controls and processes, better support NCSL managing the growing portfolio and continue to be innovative and responsive while offering quality products and services at competitive rates.

Going forward, NCSL will introduce new and enhanced products and services for its members.

The AGM gave an opportunity for members to interact with NCSL Board and Management during the Question-and-Answer session.

NCSL has a devout membership and is grateful for the loyalty of its members through its 20 years of operation and for the support of the employers and their HR staff who are fortnightly administering the contributions of those members.