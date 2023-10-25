NCD welcomes WIBF delegates

The grand welcome was hosted at the Sir Hubert Murray stadium for the participants with Prime Minister James Marape in attendance.

In a spectacular show of Papua New Guinea tradition and culture combined with contemporary modern art, the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium played host to the delegates of the 14th World Indigenous Business Forum.

The attendees were treated to a show of the ‘Rhythm and dance of a thousand tribes parade’ highlighting to international visitors, an array of Papua New Guinean identities.

The forum is an opportunity for national MSMEs to connect to international markets, form lasting business collaborations and foster growth for the future.

Governor of the host city, Powes Parkop said, “Port Moresby is proud and honored to be the host of this global event, the 14th World Indigenous Business Forum. Our city is the capital of our nation, and our nation; truly, I would say is the manifestation of the indigenous people of the world.”

Prime Minister Marape in welcoming the delegates said that the forum is a testament to the national government’s emphasis on building small businesses.

He said, “We have a big potential in as far as our natural resource base is concerned and we appreciate the fact that the world indigenous business forum have decided to host the 14th session here in Port Moresby.”

The forum commenced today and will conclude on the Friday the 26th.