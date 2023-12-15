Nawaeb gets SME Start-Up Kits

Nawaeb Member of Parliament, Theo Pelgen, shared that the kits, comprising sewing machines and laplap rolls, aim to empower women at the village level, providing them with tools to start their businesses.

Expressing satisfaction with the program's progress, MP Pelgen highlighted that the initiative has already covered a substantial portion of the Wain/Erap LLG in the district.

"We want to empower women right at the village level so they can start their businesses," said Pelgen, emphasizing the importance of grassroots empowerment.

The kits enable mothers to create and sell kolos, bedsheets and pillow sheets. The local MP encourages the mothers to leverage their sales to establish business profiles, register associations, and open bank accounts, creating a foundation for further growth.

Nawaeb District Development Authority (NDDA) Women’s Representative, Rebecca Michael, emphasized the need for the mothers to value and utilize the support. She assured them this was just the beginning, and more support will follow as they build on the provided assistance.

The distribution, organized in collaboration with the Lutheran Church Parish, targeted specific areas, including Caperak Corner Parish, Busung Parish, and Boac (Yambo, Wideru & Boac Villages), aligning with the dominant Lutheran Church presence in Nawaeb.

Rebecca Michael disclosed plans for future collaboration with other Pentecostal and mainstream churches in the district, extending the SME support rollout to a wider audience starting next year.

The Laulu Circuit distribution for Labuta LLG is scheduled to commence tomorrow, marking the expansion of this empowering initiative.