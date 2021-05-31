Nasfund YPOMCCI partner

Through the Fund’s ‘Know Your Super’ program, YPOMCCI members were provided an overview of Nasfund, and given an insight into the Fund’s products and services, with a Question & Answer session for participants.

According to Nasfund Chief Officer Member Services Anne Wilson, this partnership with YPOMCCI was the first for this year.

Wilson said, “Since the start of this year, the Fund has been conducting the Know Your Super sessions for individual companies.

“YPOMCCI is the first NGO to be a beneficiary of this exercise.

“Given the current membership of YPOMCCI, we believe it is important that we educate them now about the importance of superannuation, so that they develop a savings culture, to ensure they are ready for retirement.

“We would like to thank the President Natasha Austin, and her executives for reaching out to us on behalf of their members, to facilitate this important session for the YPOMCCI membership.

“We hope that the YPOMCCI is now better informed on the importance of superannuation savings, and the role Nasfund plays in ensuring our members are ready for retirement.”

Photo credit: Nasfund