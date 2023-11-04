Nasfund unveils e-branch services

The e-branch contains a collection of various digital services for Nasfund members to use.

Nasfund launched this service with the aim to address queues at its branches. With an increase in the use of technology in PNG, the e-branch will enable Nasfund members to use this service through different means of technology.

The e-branch contains a call center, entrusted to provide services to Nausfund members nationwide. The engagement of the call center is underscored by the substantial daily influx of 500 calls and 200 emails on average from members, making it the busiest branch in the Nasfund network. These members are paralleled only by the service center in Morobe and NCD.

The Chairwoman of Nasfund Membership Committee Florence Willie said the call center plays a pivotal role in embracing other key enablers in the e-branch service.

“In a network comprising of 22 physical branches across the nation, our call center has risen to become a pivotal electronic branch, embracing key enablers such as the EsiCall Services, WhatsApp ticketing, E-withdrawals and an array of online services,” Willie said.

Nasfund CEO Rajeev Sharma said the EsiCall Service offered in English and Tok Pigin is an interactive voice respondent system designed to provide members with access to crucial superannuation information.

“The call center is not merely a superficial facelift, it’s a holistic effort to meet our members on their terms, ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to manage their superannuation efficiently,” he said.

Sharma said the second phase will be the Whatsapp service.

“Where members can conveniently plan, and schedule branch visits via Whatsapp scheduling,” Sharma said.

He said E-withdrawals is another feature within the e-branch that ensures members have a secure and hassle-free channel to request unemployment benefits and housing advances.

Meanwhile Sharma encouraged Nasfund members to use the e-breach service as it is efficient and offers flexibility and control in managing their superannuation today for a better tomorrow.