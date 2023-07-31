Nasfund, Sanctuary Hotel renews partnership

As part of this renewed collaboration, Nasfund members will continue to enjoy an exclusive 20 percent discount on normal room rates and restaurant food plans at the Sanctuary Hotel Resort and Spa.

Nasfund’s Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Sharma said the ongoing partnership between Nasfund and Sanctuary Hotel Resort and Spa exemplifies a commitment to providing unmatched benefits to Nasfund members.

‘’This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to our members but also allows us to contribute to the growth and development of the tourism industry in our country,” he said

“Through this 20 percent discount on normal room rates and restaurant food plans that the Sanctuary Hotel Resort and Spa is offering, we are providing our members with an opportunity to experience comfort and leisure at an exceptional value,’’ Sharma said.

The General Manager of Sanctuary Hotel Resort and Spa, Isabelle Pang was also delighted to see this partnership being renewed.

‘’As a PNG–owned Hotel and resort, we are proud to be serving our own people and community by making it affordable for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

The 20% discount on normal room rates and restaurant food plans will be applicable to all Nasfund members who present their valid Nasfund membership card at the time of booking or check-in without the need to enter any promo codes. The discount offer is effective immediately and will be applicable throughout the year, subject to availability and blackout dates.

Nasfund members are encouraged to take advantage of this exclusive offer and present their membership cards when making reservations at the Sanctuary Hotel Resort and Spa.