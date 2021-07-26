Nasfund Opens Maprik Service Centre

Nasfund Chairman, Charles Vee was present last week to open the Maprik Service Centre.

According to Mr Vee, the service centre is a welcome addition to the Nasfund branch network and complements the Fund’s existing branch in Wewak.

It now allows more people in and around Maprik to have access to superannuation and savings and loan services.

“This is also the first major milestone for the Fund, after signing an MoU in December 2020 with the East Sepik Provincial Government. This will enable a closer working relationship on providing financial literacy through superannuation, as well as closer cooperation in investment opportunities in this part of the country,” Mr Vee said.

In recent years, Maprik has grown to become the major economic hub for East Sepik. This development has been built on the back of agriculture – more particularly the production, and trade of vanilla, cocoa, and copra.

He said this has seen an exponential increase in the level of money that circulates within this District economy, with much of this going directly to farmers and families.

“As the country’s leading superannuation provider, Nasfund has taken the initiative to establish our service centre here to promote a savings culture through superannuation, so that our people can also save some of their earnings for later on in life.

“Our voluntary contribution product, Eda Supa, will be at the forefront of our efforts to ensure that our people develop a superannuation savings culture. As it is specifically designed for those in industries such as agriculture, and the SME sector,” Mr Vee said.

He added: “We have already seen positive results, with our team already on the ground, providing information to our people on the benefits of saving through superannuation.

“With this new Service Centre, the people of Maprik and neighboring Districts can now access our products and services at their doorstep.

This is all part of our efforts to ensure that while our people work today, they are also ready for tomorrow.”