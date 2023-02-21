Nasfund farewells Tarutia after 35 years

At a farewell dinner hosted by the Fund, past and present Board chairmen, directors, staff, colleagues, and family members thanked Mr Tarutia for his services to the organization, the industry, and the country.

Nasfund Board chairwoman, Tamzin Wardley paid tribute to Mr Tarutia for his exceptional leadership of the Fund over his 35 years of service.

“Ian has led and mentored this incredible team at Nasfund – which is relatively small in number - for over 30 years. He has been a significant figure not only in Nasfund, but also in the superannuation industry as a whole. This industry was struggling in the year 2000, but today, in 2023, it is one of the leading examples of how business should be carried out in PNG and the Pacific.

“Ian is currently the outgoing CEO, the PNG Association of Superfunds Chair, and the Chair of the Pacific Superfunds Investment Forum. PNG is recognized across the Pacific as a shining example in the industry. These are incredible legacies to leave behind,” said Wardley.

Incoming CEO Rajeev Sharma, who shared similar sentiments said, “I have had the privilege of learning from the best in the industry. Although superannuation can be complex, Ian had the ability to simplify complicated issues and ensure that our dynamic team at Nasfund continued to deliver positive results for our members throughout Papua New Guinea. We will build on this so that our members continue to benefit today and be ready for tomorrow.”

After 35 years of service, Mr Tarutia will retire as CEO on March 31st, and Rajeev Sharma will take on the role of CEO from April 1st, 2023.