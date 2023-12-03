Nasfund continue young savers campaign

The team was led by the general manager for Marketing, Communications, and Research Turaho Morea who spoke on behalf of the chief executive officer, Rajeev Sharma to over 200 Grade 11 students of Sogeri National High School of Excellence.

As part of the Fund’s ‘Young Savers Campaign’ to promote superannuation literacy awareness, this was the second school visited by Nasfund after St. Joseph's International Catholic College.

Morea said some of these students are future members of Nasfund when they venture into the private sector workforce 5-6 years from now.

‘’That is why we believe early superannuation knowledge is crucial to help them make informed decisions about their retirement savings in the future,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Sharma said the ‘Young Savers Campaign’ was initiated especially for students and young people to encourage them to practice a savings culture and to start making plans for their retirement goals at an early age.

‘’As a Fund, we have come to realize that most young people have little to no knowledge about superannuation and the importance of saving for retirement. Therefore, having in mind that these young people are the future generation of Papua New Guinea who will make up tomorrow’s workforce, we believe it is important that they are introduced to this basic knowledge whilst still in school,” Sharma said.

A small presentation took place afterwards which saw Morea handing over a laptop to the School’s Student Representative Council.

School Principal, Teddy Ferea acknowledged Nasfund for reaching out to the school to conduct this awareness.

Both parties pledged to continue similar activities next year to promote superannuation literacy awareness to all students.