Nasfund CEO Joins Board

Tarutia will be representing PNG and the Pacific on the Board of Save the Children while Williame-Igara is PNG’s new Country Director.

Tarutia is an experienced superannuation professional and corporate executive with over 33 years of experience with PNG’s leading superannuation provider, Nasfund.

“I am honored to be appointed on the Board of Save the Children Australia. The work of this important organization in Papua New Guinea, and the Pacific Islands is vital as it works to ensure the development, rights to qualify living, learning opportunities and protection of our children are guaranteed,” he said.

He added: “I look forward to working together with my fellow directors, the SCA management and staff to strengthen the organization to provide the leadership on issues that affect our next generation of leaders.”

Mrs Williame-Igara has worked extensively in the public and private sectors as well as with civil society in PNG and internationally.

She has held senior posts within the PNG Public Service for 15 years and thereafter served as the Director, Public Leadership and Reform in the PNG/Australia Governance Program managed by Abt Associates.

She is currently on the board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Hope Academy Incorporated, Post PNG and RFI Enterprise Ltd.

Williame-Igara said: “It is a great privilege to be a part of Save the Children and to lead a professional and compassionate local and international team committed to working with our Government, communities and partners to positively impact the lives of our children.

“At a time of severe global and domestic challenges, I wish to acknowledge the support of SCA and other external and local partners and institutions to SCPNG.’’