Nasfund Announces 2023 Full Year Results

The 2023 audited financial statements were approved by the Trustee Board at its meeting on Thursday, March 7th, 2024. These statements reported a Net Asset Value (NAV) of K7 billion and a notable net profit after tax of K597 million for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Following these results, the Nasfund Board has approved an interest crediting rate of 9 percent for the 2023 financial year. This decision will result in the distribution of more than K584 million which will be allocated into over 680,000 member accounts this weekend.

It's also worth noting that an interim credit rate amounting to K9.4 million has been proactively allocated to members who have exited the Fund during the year.

Chairwoman, Tamzin Wardley on behalf of the board, expressed her pleasure with the Fund's performance, highlighting its resilience and ability to surpass expected levels in contributions, cash income, and drive operational cost management.

“It is wonderful to be able to announce some great news for our members, in what has been a difficult time for many.”

The positive financial outcomes were significantly influenced by key factors such as above budget performance in cash income, and valuation gains of K 180m, a substantial improvement compared to the loss of K44m last year. Additionally, a net foreign exchange gain of K85m was recorded, in contrast to a loss of K40m in the prior year. These factors contributed to a total valuation gain of K265 m which equates to 4.08 percent of the 9 percent crediting rate for the members this year.

Our crediting rate for 2023 of 9 percent, underscores our dedication to providing strong and stable returns to our members above CPI over a rolling five-year period, which on average is 6.12 percent compared to 4.92 percent CPI average over the same time during 2019 to 2023.

This performance underlines our dedication to ensuring the financial well-being and confidence of our members, and we look forward to this positive trajectory in the future.

Main highlights for FY2023 include:

• Cash income of K485 million compared to budget of K432 million (FY22: K493 million income)

• Valuation gain of K180 million (FY22: K44 million loss)

• Foreign currency gain of K84 million (FY22: 40 million loss)

• Expenses of K74 million compared to budget of K82 million (FY22: K72 million)

• Net profit before valuation of K415 million against Budget of K278 million

• Net profit after tax of K597 million (FY22: K256 million)

• Total assets of K7.13 billion (FY22: K6.35 billion)

• Net assets of K7.07 billion (FY22: K6.30 billion)

• Employer receipts of K706 million, 9 percent higher than collected in 2022 (FY22: K650 million)

• Member withdrawals of K534 million (FY22: K546 million)

• 34,415 new members registered resulting in a 5 percent increase in total membership to 688,169 members (FY22: 653,754)

Gross employer base increased by 7 percent to reach 3,585 employers (FY22: 3,020), 905 shop floor presentations covering 26,163 members / potential members compared to 771 conducted in 2022. Reserve 31 m to 34 m

According to a statement from Nasfund, the future of PNG’s economy remains cautiously positive, performance will be underpinned by a projected recovery in the extractive sector.

Nasfund as an investor and landlord sees extraordinarily improved performance when the country’s resource projects are operational, as it improves the property portfolio in terms of value and rental income and increases contributions due to a larger workforce.

“Throughout the year, while there were economic challenges, it's important to recognize the resilience and strategic adaptations made by our team. Despite the increased tax on the tier one banking sector, which rose from 30 percent to 45 percent in January 2023 and had a significant influence on Nasfund, our financial acumen helped us mitigate the impact to a loss of around K20 million or 0.31 percent of the annual crediting rate for FY 23.”

“Additionally, although we experienced a 3 percent decline in yields on Government securities in 2022, impacting our FY 23 results with a reduced interest income of K30m or 0.46 percent, our strategic response and portfolio adjustments have been proactive and thoughtful,” says Nasfund.

“Our Strategic Assets Allocation (SAA) for international investments is currently at 11.85 percent of Net Asset Value, which is well within both the prudential standard limit of 35 percent and the board-approved limit of 15 percent.

“The limited availability of foreign exchange continues to restrict our ability to fully capitalize on international opportunities, it's worth noting the potential benefits had we been able to invest fully. Investing the full 15 pecent in international markets could have generated an additional K41.7m million in income, translating to a 0.64 percent increase in crediting rate.”

Nasfund stated that this scenario underscores the substantial opportunities that lie ahead as it continues to navigate and adapt to the evolving economic landscape.

“The investment division will intensify efforts to identify and assess opportunities in FY24 while remaining vigilant in monitoring market conditions and adjusting our investment as needed to ensure we are maximizing returns for our members while also managing risk.”