NARI challenged

The Minister was forthright with the intention of his visit; to challenge NARI to look beyond subsistence and small-scale farming, and prioritise commercial farming.

“After all the research, we still haven’t got rice imports replaced,” said Minister Maru. “So, you have to question the value of NARI. Nearly 49 years on, why haven’t we done that? Why are we still importing corn and bringing all the feed from outside the country? Why is it that we can’t grow our own chicken and we are importing from China? 300 million a year? And from Australia.

“Why are we still importing fruit that we should be producing ourselves? So, the issue of justification for your organisation and others in the sector, we have to question as politicians.

“We can’t keep talking about subsistence farming in this country. We have so many youths unemployed, we need to generate wealth, and opportunities for our farmers. Why is it that the rest of the world has moved on in the last 30 years and we haven’t?

“We want to do the first 5,000-hecatre commercial rice farming in Papua New Guinea. And I want the study to start in 3 weeks. And I want NARI to be part of this study, by Wilmar (International Ltd). We’re going to start a 500-ha commercial rice farm, using irrigation, for the first time in our history. You can be part of it or you may be left behind,” he told NARI.

Minister Maru said the State will venture into commercial rice farming without the guidance of an irrigation policy. That is one of the reasons why he is visiting NARI.

NARI program director, Dr Birte Komolong, said NARI does not have “a single person who has experience of doing policy research”.

“These things have never been considered as something that should be part of NARI. There’s a suggestion for cluster farming; there’s other models where you have big companies providing the pool – assembling maybe the nucleus farming concept.

“So that is where we need to have people who have that kind of expertise in that space to make this kind of things. Again, this is not something that has crossed the mind that this is part of NARI.

“There are many areas in agriculture research that nobody ever really considered as being part of agriculture research, including social researching. We want to mobilise 87 percent of the population who are still very much comfortable in the subsistence space. So, what are the triggers and incentives that can make them jump from their own comfort in the villages and communities, to leave this comfort zone and risk certain things to now put it into a commercial space?”

Dr Komolong says while NARI has funding for research, they do not have support from the recurrent budget to provide the kind of staff body they need – with the breadth of expertise that is needed – to support large-scale commercial farming in the country, including the necessary technology.

Minister Maru then tasked NARI to come up with a proposal and a memorandum of agreement that should be signed in the next two weeks, assuring them that his Ministry will support them with anything they need.