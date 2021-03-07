Nambawan Super celebrates the strength of its women

Chief Executive Officer Paul Sayer said the occasion provided the opportunity to reflect on the achievements and contributions of women who continue to positively impact and grow the Fund for members in Papua New Guinea.

“A significant finding of ours has been that our female members are excellent savers – on average they have higher balances than their male counterparts.”

Nambawan Super Member, and proven Super Saver, Harriet Topa’a (pictured right) who is a Health Extension Officer in New Ireland Province, said: “I started contributing to Nambawan Super and signed up for Voluntary Contributions as soon as I started work to boost my savings, and to one day own my own home and retire comfortably.”

Another female member of Nambawan Super, Theresa Dieni (pictured left) who is an officer at the Milne Bay Provincial Administration said: “I have seen my Nambawan Super savings grow over time through Voluntary Contributions.

“I realised the compounding interest return has been significantly impacting my savings and also increasing my housing advance,” she said.

Mr Sayer said the Fund were digging deeper into member data to get to the bottom of factors that make women better savers, but leading theories include they are more steadily employed and regular Voluntary Contributors.

“In addition, Nambawan Super is proudly an equal opportunity employer. In recent years we have maintained a balanced workforce, with 50% men and women – something we have achieved this with no quota in place,” Mr Sayer said.

“We have a track record of Women in Leadership, and are investing in the next generation Executive Leaders, and have appointed more high calibre female trainee directors and managers, who are role modelling Women in Leadership in every aspect of our operations at Nambawan Super.”

While we are proud to celebrate our achievements and those of women across Papua New Guinea, our membership mix indicates that women are not equally represented in all PNG workplaces.

“In line with this year’s theme, #ChooseToChallenge and the idea that a challenged world is an alert world, Nambawan Super therefore is challenging all PNG employers to continue to take action for equality.”

International Women’s Day, honours the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and is observed globally on 8 March each year.