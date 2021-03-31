Nambawan Super announced K89m Profit

The result has allowed NLS to declare a 1% interest to be credited to member accounts.

Nambawan Super Limited Board Chairman, Reg Monagi, said the extraordinary difficult economic conditions, worsened by the COVID-19 global pandemic, heavily impacted values and returns for many of the funds key investments in the PNG economy.

Monagi said while the 2020 result will be disappointing for members the primary cause was the reduced value of the some of the funds well-established PNG Investments.

These include SP Brewery whose value dropped by K91 million, high end property value loss of K83 illion in OPH, and a K30 million value drop in Westpac.

Monagi said these investments are expected to bounce back when economic conditions improve.

“These business and properties are still important to or invest mix, and the fund believes as economic conditions improve these asset value will bounce back,” Monagi said.

“The assets are still held by the fund for the members and at this stage, we aren’t considering selling or divesting them from our portfolio.

“Despite the low crediting rate, the Funds’ assets grew by 6.2% due to continued strong member contributions and now stands at K8.14 billion.

“Members must know that their funds are safe and that Nambawan Super manages a diverse and balanced portfolio of investments,” he said.

The NSL Board Chairman said despite a lower than average investment performance in 2020, compound average returns over the past five-years have been 5.7%, almost a full percent over CPI for the period, which means real returns to members.

“2020 was a challenging year with the sharpest global economic global decline in a century and at times the risk of negative return was considered a possibility.

“The Fund took steps to reduce the risk of a negative return, including delaying non-essential projects ad tightening expenditure wherever possible.

“The tough economic climate has carried over to 2021, but we will continue to manage the Fund to maximise returns within our risk tolerance.

“While some years returns will be greater or lower than others, in the long term members retirement savings will grow.

“Indeed, for most members, the time to retirement is many years, and in that time they should experience varying returns but long term gains,” Monagi said.

Highlights for 2020 include:

Net Asset Value now totals K8.14 billion, up from K7.6 billion

Net profit for 2020 K89 million

1% interest credited to member accounts

Management expense ratio was 1.05%

Total Contributions were K893 million, an increase from K832 million in 2019

Total Member payouts were K525 million, a decrease from K546 million

Fund membership grew to 207, 986

Total Housing Advance of K39 million paid to 1, 336 members

Voluntary Savings of K40 million

Monagi added “In these tough times, I would encourage all members to continue to save and to not be distracted, from saving, by the changing economic climate. Saving remains critical to the long twerm financial survival of all our members as superannuation is long term.”