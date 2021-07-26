Namah Congratulates Brian Bell Group

The company announced that the acquisition of the company was completed end of last.

Namah said: “It is a proud moment for Papua New Guinea when the Brian Bell Group steps outside of PNG for the first time in 63 years.

“Brian Bell is synonymous with provision of quality goods and series across a wide range of products from agriculture goods to digital services.

“Brian Bell is able to expand outside of PNG at a time of global COVID-19 pandemic when companies everywhere are contracting and shedding divisions and staff is testimony to excellent management, strategic planning and niche marketing.”

He congratulated Brian Bell Group of Companies Chairman, Ian Clough and Chief Executive Officer Cameron Mackellar and its team on the gain.

“You have done founder, the Late Sir Brian Bell, proud by going back to the land of his origin to plant his name after all those years when he landed here in 1957.

“It is a feel-good story at a time of much doom and gloom.”