Nadzab redevelopment nears completion

The last two percent involve the transition phase, said National Airports Corporation Limited project director, Tom Nou, while representing the Acting MD and CEO, Joseph Tupiri, during the signing of the training MoU with Lae’s National Polytechnic Institute.

“There is still work going on in the terminal building,” Nou said.

“Our contractual target completion is end of April. At the moment we are still proceeding with the final phase of the project.”

The redevelopment project, co-funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (K578 million) and the PNG Government (K114 million), is led by Japanese contractor, Dai Nippon – Nippo JV.

Nou said they plan to do handover-takeover after April this year and prepare the tenants, airlines and associated service providers followed by a process of testing with all stakeholders for Operational Readiness Activation and Transfer (ORAT) prior to opening.

In terms of the infrastructure, Nou said the double-storey Nadzab terminal is bigger than the Jackson’s International Airport domestic terminal, and is designed to operate international flights.

Furthermore, both domestic and international passengers will use the same entry point.

“The international operations will take some time because there are some procedures our government needs to do,” he explained.

“But we have accommodated for all the requirements like Customs, quarantine and Immigration as well. They all have their offices here.

“As soon as the government gives us the greenlight to start international flights and when airlines notify the NAC to operate international flights here, we will start.”

NAC aims to implement a building management system for the state-of-the-art infrastructure to manage utilities like power, air conditioning and water.

“This will reduce the cost of operating the terminal,” Nou stated.

“It will also be an open-door terminal; people will not be restricted from entering. This is so they can enjoy the spacious and modern facilities with coffee shops and food and electronics kiosks and ATM machines there.”